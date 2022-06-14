LEWISBURG — Township supervisors are set to hear updated plans for Spruce Hills Park.
At Monday’s meeting, Township Manager Jolene Helwig discussed updates to Spruce Hills Park and a possible extension of trails.
Proposals called for a duck pond park, 17 acres along Fairground Road near the municipal building, as well as another 8.8 acres off Hawthorne Drive in the Spruce Hills subdivision.
Previously, the township considered seeking and acquiring substantial acreage for development into a park, though there are no pending purchases, according to previous reports.
The last time Spruce Hills Park development project was publicly discussed was on Jan. 7, 2019.
A consultant from YSM Landscape Architects, of York, is coming to review plans for the park at a later meeting.
Supervisors previously cited the county’s 2009 comprehensive plan, which found East Buffalo Township had a 57-acre deficit of public space — 26 percent of the county’s combined 217-acre deficit — compared to its population at the time.
A greenway plan completed in 2017 reiterated the need, suggesting the township acquire 65 acres of parkland by 2020.
According to Helwig, EBT has a total 17 acres in park space.
“That’s pretty much where it stands,” Helwig said. “YSM is coming back to give their updated thoughts.”
She said hopefully the community is more receptive to the idea of a new park at Spruce Hills.
Helwig noted community interest in Spruce Hills was minimal at first.
“It kind of fizzled due to community complaints,” Helwig said.
Helwig said right now everything is still in the planning phase.
Supervisor Char Gray said a public meeting is in the works.
She said a neighborhood group is in existence advocating on behalf of Spruce Hills Parks.
“Its purpose is solely a neighborhood park,” Gray said,
She said the goal is to bring park access to people within a half-mile radius.
Gray said the park is 9 acres.
She said this would bring park spaces up to 26 acres.
The township pays $125,000 annually toward upkeep at St. Mary’s Park.
Gray said the township will apply for grants.
“Interest has been very high over the last couple years,” Gray said.
Supervisor Jim Knight said as much funding from the state will be received as possible. Helwig said otherwise the park will be a hefty cost for the township.
Helwig said YSM is interested in engaging public feedback on the project.
Supervisors will meet at 5:30 p.m. on June 27 for a public meeting on Spruce Hills at the Township Building, 589 Fairground Road.