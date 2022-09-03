Supervisors in East Buffalo Township say a tax increase is unlikely in the coming year with park development projects on the horizon and impending costs incurred by the township.
So far only one township project at Turtle Creek is moving forward. At the meeting on Aug. 22, supervisors unanimously approved purchasing 78 undeveloped acres encompassing Turtle Creek Park for approximately $950,000 with plans for the property to revert back to a public space.
“I am confident that we will not need to raise property taxes in 2023 to supplement any grant funding for the purchase,” said Supervisor Chairman Jim Knight. “We have sufficient reserves to complete the purchase without additional tax revenue.”
Lewisburg Christian & Missionary Alliance Church purchased Turtle Creek in 2018 with intent to have a separate sanctuary, gymnasium and community-use soccer fields. The property sits west of Route 15 in East Buffalo Township.
The supervisors said it is possible to manage projects concurrently. The Turtle Creek Park purchase now puts East Buffalo Township a bit above expected standards for municipal park space. Up until the purchase, the township ranked last in Union County in park space based on its growing population.
“I know this seems rushed to the public but we couldn’t risk this going up for sale. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Knight said at the supervisors' last meeting.
Knight said the township was among entities with “first dibs” on Turtle Creek before it went on the market. Supervisor Char Gray mentioned to church leadership in the past that the township may have interest in purchasing the property should the church decide to unload it.
East Buffalo Township received a $300,000 donation from the Degenstein Foundation to offset the cost of park development.
“This is very important for the community to know. It helps taxpayers understand that the financial obligation for the township with Turtle Creek is not $950,000, but much less,” said Gray.
She said supervisors led off their public conversation with the Degenstein donation because the township had been notified only days earlier it was going to happen.
“It was big news,” said Gray. “We are very appreciative of the foundation for this generous grant.”
Gray said environment, conservation and preserving land is very important to the foundation and the project fits into the foundation's mission and vision.
The township plans to apply for a $400,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), according to Gray. She said that will reduce the overall financial obligations East Buffalo Township may incur.
“This is not a 'sure thing' but we have been told by DCNR that they have money to give that is only marked for recreation,” Gray said. “If we don't ask for it, another municipality will.”
Resident John Del Vecchio, who works in Union County Planning and manages the Rail Trail, spoke at the supervisors' meeting on Aug. 22 about how acquiring Turtle Creek supports many of the county's “Greenway Plan” goals.
Del Vecchio said the acquisition will have long-term lasting impacts.
“The county has a fairly comprehensive plan,” said Gray.
Comparing East Buffalo to previous initiatives, Gray said many were against the Rail Trail when first proposed for reasons of cost and other practical elements.
“None of that happened and, in fact, hundreds of people use it every day,” Gray added.
Gray noted the yearly “UnPAved” bike race that happens in the area.
“It brings in over 1,200 riders and their families each year,” she said. “Most people probably don't remember life before the Rail Trail.”
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warden Dirk Remensynder, Gray said, is excited to help manage wildlife at Turtle Creek. She said he is interested in replanting trees and erecting bluebird houses.
On Aug. 22, the township sent surveys to township residents about the potential development of a park at Spruce Hills development east of Hawthorne Drive.
The survey explains design concepts at this time call for a large center grass area, two small playgrounds, a pavilion, paved and dirt walking trails, half a basketball court, and a four square court.