LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township Supervisors formally adopted a property tax decrease with the 2020 operating budget.
Monday’s final vote makes official a decrease that was preliminarily approved in November. Property tax rates fall to 4.6 mills next year, down from 5.11 mills levied in 2019.
The new rate means property owners will spend $460 on each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Board Chairwoman Char Gray and fellow supervisors Matt Schumacher and Jim Murphy voted in favor. Monday’s meeting was Murphy’s last. He’ll be replaced next month by his 2019 election opponent, Jim Knight, who will be the lone Democrat on the board.
Murphy was thanked by Gray, Schumacher and members of the public for his service since he was appointed in June to the board.
Projected expenses are budgeted at $4,727,806 compared to $4,406,089 in revenue. The deficit will be erased with money from the township’s reserve fund, estimated at $3.5 million after the budget gap is eliminated.
Township Manager Stacey Kifolo explained some minor changes were made to the budget in both expenses and revenues ahead of the final vote. There were slight decreases to revenue and slight increases to expenses including the planned expenditure of an additional $28,352 to the regional police department.
The 2020 tax levy is as follows: general fund, 4.0 mills; fire fund, 0.45; fire hydrant and street light, 0.08 and 0.07, respectively.
The hydrant tax is assessed only on taxable parcels located within 780 feet of a hydrant. For properties that fall outside a hydrant zone, the total tax millage is 4.52 mills.
In other business, Gray said the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority is exploring a new 10-year lease agreement for office space and use of the gymnasium at the GreenSpace Center in Lewisburg. The authority has operated out of the GreenSpace Center since 2017.
Gray, a township representative to the recreation authority board, said monthly rent would be capped under the agreement.
Solicitor Pete Matson noted that with a new outstanding obligation, Kelly Township wouldn’t be allowed to exit the authority. Kelly Township officials expressed interest in an exit and the township, while a full member as a result of the authority’s bylaws, doesn’t contribute financially to the organization’s operations.
Gray said the authority has outstanding debt to Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township, which she said would last about the next six to seven years. Matson suggested the authority attempt to negotiate a lease to match the term length for the loans from the municipalities. Gray said the topic was raised with the building owner but that the firm wouldn’t go less than 10 years.
The recreation authority meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the former Lewisburg high school, the same date and time for the monthly meeting of the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services board. The latter meets at the fire museum building across from the William Cameron Engine Company. Both meetings are scheduled for special dates/times due to the coming holiday.
The supervisors voted to adopt an amendment to an intergovernmental agreement for the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES).
The amendment streamlines municipal control over CSFES and its lone member station, William Cameron Engine Company.
The CSFES board presently consists of appointed elected officials from Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo and Kelly townships. Buffalo Township pulled out but like West Chillisquaque Township in Northumberland County, may become a contracted member without board representation.
Each municipality appoints a single member to the board to oversee the use of municipal contributions made to CSFES — a regional entity which, for now, consists of William Cameron alone. Independent operational control remains with member companies.
Municipalities are expected to contribute roughly 23 percent toward the fire company’s $1.7 million budget in 2020. The remaining 77 percent consists of company revenue and fundraising.
William Cameron Engine Company and CSFES board reached an agreement in October that formalized the financial oversight the board has over the fire company beginning next year. The fire company is expected to formally accept the agreement at Wednesday’s meeting, according to Schumacher and Matson.
Supervisors voted to sell a used wheel loader to Point Township for $105,000. East Buffalo Township purchased a new loader in August.
The supervisors voted to send a letter of support for the Union County Housing Authority’s pursuit of a $500,000 HOME grant. The federal funds, administered in-state by the Department of Community and Economic Development, are used to rehabilitate homes for income-qualified residents.