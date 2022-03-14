LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township supervisors on Monday voted to send a possible ordinance regarding removal and recycling of solar panels back to Solicitor Pete Matson for more wording clarity.
At a previous meeting, the board agreed to keep regulations surrounding removal and recycling of solar panels separate from existing zoning ordinances
“It’s going back to be more specific. The way it was written, it wasn’t clear if it referred to residential or industrial,” said Supervisor Katie Evans during their meeting on Monday night.
During the meeting, Evans asked who would ultimately be responsible for carrying out the task.
Supervisor Char Gray said it should be up to the property owner who placed them there.
Gray noted no legislation in Harrisburg is impending that outlines the specifics behind solar panels. She said any legislation currently is trapped in legislative committee. At a previous meeting, Gray noted she spoke with state Sen. Gene Yaw, who confirmed legislation regarding solar panels would not be happening.
Evans noted there would be a lot of costs for removal.
Supervisor Jim Knight said there seemed to be no great need to add solar panels to current zoning ordinances.
Gray disagreed and said municipalities are beginning to look at similar ordinances.
In other business:
Township Manager Jolene Helwig said mosquito traps can be seen around the township. Helwig said caught mosquitos will be tested for West Nile virus.
The board discussed pre-construction efforts on Oxford Drive surrounding ongoing stormwater issues. Helwig said work crews will soon deliver piping and other construction material with construction beginning March 21. Crews will work 10-hour days 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday with Fridays for make-up days.
Construction is projected to be completed between June or July, according to Helwig.
Helwig said she will be meeting soon with county commissioners to discuss possible funding opportunities the county is dispersing to municipalities, non-profit organizations and other government authorities through American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Gray said said she felt confident there are projects the township could find money for.
Turtle Creek Road is closed due to the most recent snow fall. Evans said it will be closed until snow can be removed.
While discussing updates to Spruce Hill Park, Gray said that Union County director of planning and economic development Shawn McLaughlin previously said the township was deficient on its park infrastructure.
East Buffalo Township is seeking applicants for a township laborer position beginning Thursday through April 15. Ads will be placed publicly through CareerLink, local newspapers and the township website.
Evans asked if there will be much trouble finding applicants. Helwig said there may be.
Knight said he would prefer to hire three people.