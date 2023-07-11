LEWISBURG — A major bank account in East Buffalo Township was compromised last week when an unknown actor attempted to cash $2,800 worth of fraudulent checks in Oklahoma.
At Monday's public meeting, township Manager Jolene Helwig and Treasurer Gayle Boudman informed the township supervisors that someone successfully cashed a $1,400 fraudulent check and the bank caught the second attempt. Helwig and Boudman said the township was able to recover the money from Susquehanna Community Bank and they enrolled in a protection plan with the bank to prevent further illegal activity.
The account is for the general fund that the township uses to pay its bills, officials said.
"We had two options: we should either close the account completely or take on this new system they have called Positive Pay," said Helwig.
Positive Pay, which is what Helwig and Boudman went with, is "an automated cash service that helps banks detect fraud by matching the company's issued check with the check presented for payment. The dollar amount, check number and account number must all match, or the check is flagged and sent back to the issuer for review," according to accounting software financial technology business Tipalti.
The township must pay $60 a month for Positive Pay, said Boudman.
"If something gets through again, we're not going to get the money back," said Boudman. "It can only be done one time through the bank."
A person claiming to be an employee of a company that does business with East Buffalo Township cashed the check and attempted to cash the second check. A teller dealing with the second check was suspicious of the Pennsylvania check being cashed in Oklahoma and contacted the township, they said.
"We have pictures of the check," said Boudman. "It's our check. They kept the same number. The only thing they changed was the dollar amount and the name."
The person has not been tracked down, said Helwig.