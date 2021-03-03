SUNBURY — Sabian Ebersole, accused of killing a man in 2018 over a $20 drug deal, pleaded guilty to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday.
Ebersole, 20, was sentenced to 4-8 years in prison with credit for 1,134 days already served.
Jury selection and trial were scheduled to begin next week in Northumberland County court.
Ebersole, who has been incarcerated since Jan. 25, 2018, was arrested when he was 17 over the death of David Rivera over a $20 drug deal on Jan. 24, 2018.
Ebersole originally pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter but President Judge Charles Saylor rejected the original plea deal in 2020.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.