LEWISBURG — The new sewage enforcement officer in East Buffalo Township will administer the township's on-lot sewage program.
At Monday night's public meeting, the township supervisors approved an agreement with Justin Dashem, who was appointed to the position on Feb. 13. He is responsible for enforcing the provisions of the Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act.
Dashem, who is licensed by the state as an on-lot sewage officer, has provided the township with the sewage enforcement fee schedule. He will provide quarterly reports of his activities.
Dashem will provide liability insurance for himself. All fees paid by applicants shall be paid to the township.