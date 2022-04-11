EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Supervisors at a Monday meeting approved a proposal for a 16,000-foot multipurpose facility to be built in East Buffalo Township.
Supervisor Chairman Jim Knight said Bucknell University is funding the project as part of a $20 million grant. Supervisors said the proposed building is a relatively smaller project.
The project development site will consist of space outside the north end of Bucknell University’s Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium. Knight said construction will include meeting rooms, football practice facility and locker rooms.
Supervisor Char Gray asked if the original Mathewson Gateway would stay in place but said she was informed it would.
Gray and Supervisor Katie Evans voted in favor of approving the project while Knight abstained, citing employment issues with Bucknell University.
Bucknell University had no comment during the meeting.
In other business, supervisors said a public hearing regarding solar panels is impending. Officials also tabled a discussion about ongoing traffic issues with Stein Lane.