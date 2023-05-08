LEWISBURG — Supervisors in East Buffalo Township approved two preliminary ordinances to deal with stray cats and to permit chickens in specific zoning areas.
At Monday night’s public meeting, the township supervisors unanimously approved the two ordinances: one would introduce a Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) program for stray cats and another would allow up to six chickens on 15,000-square-foot or larger properties in Residential Zone 1. The supervisors will consider final approval at the June 12 public meeting.
Makenzie Stover, the planning/zoning officer, and zoning Solicitor Jason Brudecki, presented both ordinances to the township supervisors. Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance would provide the funding for TNR while individual residents register as a caregiver to do the legwork without paying a fee or breaking the law.
“They (Cherished Cats and residents) wanted to make sure they were within the confines of the law,” said Supervisor Katie Evans. “As it (the old ordinance) read, what they were doing was essentially against the law, or the ordinance.”
At the February meeting, the township announced it would enforce a township ordinance that prohibits feeding stray cats. The township ordinance as is states that it’s unlawful for any person or persons to permit any dog, cat or other animal to run at large when they are owned, kept, maintained or in the custody or control of that person.
According to Alley Cat Allies, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, “Trap-Neuter-Return is the humane, effective and mainstream approach to addressing community cat populations.”
In a TNR program, according to Alley Cat Allies, “community cats are humanely trapped, brought to a veterinarian to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped and then returned to their outdoor homes. Kittens less than 8 weeks old can be socialized and then adopted. Adult cats who are socialized can be adopted, but they can also be returned outdoors where they will continue to thrive.”
The original ordinance was written in 1980, said Brudecki.
“Ninety-five percent of it was written 43 years ago,” he said. “This kind of program wasn’t even a thought in anybody’s mind at that time. Some of the articles I read, nationwide the standard practice is capture-kill. It’s not effective with dealing with the problem.”
The key is to capture, ear tip, vaccinate and spay. The new ordinance will help prevent stray cats from breeding, the supervisors said.
The chicken ordinance does not allow chickens in Residential Zone 2. That zone has smaller lots and houses are closer together, said Stover.
Chickens in Residential Zone 1 cannot be at large; they must be in a coop or run. Residents must also meet specific setback regulations of at least 50 feet from an occupied structure, according to the ordinance.