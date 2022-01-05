LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township Supervisors met on Monday to swear-in a newly elected member and elect board officers. Democrats now how hold the voting majority on the three-member board with newcomer Katie Evans beginning her four-year term. Jim Knight was named chair with Republican Char Gray taking the post of vice-chair.
In other business, Justin Madaus was appointed to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission. Evans was appointed as an alternate member to the five-member police commission.