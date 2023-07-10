LEWISBURG — The East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors will send a letter to Union County Commissioners asking them to reconsider its denial of COVID-19 relief funds to Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance.
At Monday night's public meeting, after the township supervisors unanimously approved the final reading of an ordinance that would introduce a Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) program for stray cats, Cherished Cats President Sarah Kline and volunteer Carolyn Daniloff requested support from the township leaders. Cherished Cats, which will lead the TNR program in the township, was denied its request from Union County for more than $10,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"We applied for some and we were not approved," said Kline. "I don't know if working directly with the township may sway their decision in one way or another. At the time we applied, we couldn't really reference what we were doing."
Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on saving feline lives in central Pennsylvania, expects to have 60 cats through the TNR program and spend between $2,400 and $3,000 in total, depending on the facility, by the end of the year. The Danville SPCA charges $50 a cat and a facility in Camp Hill costs $40 a cat, said Kline.
Kline said they are seeking other grant opportunities as well.
"It takes a community to understand why we're there and what we're doing, knowing the boundaries of what you can do and talking them into accepting that," said Daniloff. "We're all just doing our best. Sometimes it's a just a Band-Aid, but it's a good Band-Aid."
Supervisors Katie Evans and Char Gray made and seconded the motion to draft a letter of support to send to Union County Commissioners. It was unanimously approved by all three members of the board.
How it started
At the February meeting, the township announced it would enforce a township ordinance that prohibits feeding stray cats. The township ordinance as is states that it’s unlawful for any person or persons to permit any dog, cat or other animal to run at large when they are owned, kept, maintained or in the custody or control of that person.
According to Alley Cat Allies, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, “Trap-Neuter-Return is the humane, effective and mainstream approach to addressing community cat populations.”
In a TNR program, according to Alley Cat Allies, “community cats are humanely trapped, brought to a veterinarian to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped and then returned to their outdoor homes. Kittens less than 8 weeks old can be socialized and then adopted. Adult cats who are socialized can be adopted, but they can also be returned outdoors where they will continue to thrive.”
Ordinance details
Participants approved by the township for TNR must register each feral cat colony they are managing within the township. Information submitted to the township will include general location, number of cats in the colony and name and number of caregivers working with the colony, according to the ordinance.
Participants must record and report to the township on an annual basis the intake and disposition of each feral cat the organization has neutered, the estimated total number of members and number of sterilized members of each colony within the township and the number of kittens born into the colony, according to the ordinance.
Any person who wants to be recognized as a caregiver of feral cats must apply to the township. They must provide the name and address, the approximate number of feral cats and location where the caregiver provides care, according to the ordinance.
Chickens
The ordinance also allows chickens in Residential Zone 1. The ordinance allows up to six chickens on a 15,000-square-foot property, up to 15 chickens for properties up to 10 acres and no more than 30 chickens on a property that is 10 acres or more. It prohibits roosters on any parcel smaller than five acres.
Chickens in Residential Zone 1 cannot be at large on properties less than 10 acres; they must be in a coop or run.
Residents must also meet specific setback regulations of at least 50 feet from an occupied structure other than the property owner's dwelling, according to the ordinance.