The East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors extended its deadline by 30 days to reach a deal with neighboring Lewisburg Borough finalizing a joint agreement for the governance of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
The supervisors voted 2-1 on Monday — Char Gray, board chair, and Jim Knight in favor; Matt Schumacher, opposed — to move the deadline to Aug. 31. That deadline was described by Gray as “final.”
In December, the board also cast a split vote, with Knight in opposition, on an ultimatum: the township and borough ratify a new intergovernmental agreement by July 31 or the township will withdraw from the regional police force.
Gray and Knight are optimistic the two municipalities will reach an agreement. They said language is being finalized between the two sides with respect to the police officers’ pension plan in the event the regional department dissolves in the future. That’s the last issue to be hashed out, they said, with Gray adding that the township’s proposal is quite similar to what the borough had suggested on this topic.
“I’m confident that we will come to an agreement by Aug. 31. We’re very close. This is the only open issue,” Knight said.
Gray said there’ve been emails shared between the side since they last met July 15 to discuss the matter. She said their respective attorneys are reviewing the proposed language. Lewisburg Borough Council meets for its own work session Aug. 10 followed by a voting session Aug. 17.
“Whatever else they have on their work session (agenda), this should take top priority,” Gray said.
Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township met nine times beginning Feb. 10 to negotiate a new agreement. Gray and Knight described that as reason for optimism while Schumacher played down the value of nine meetings in 210 days.
The two municipalities are presently working within the scope of an expired agreement, one that landed them in court and cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney fees. Schumacher estimated the township’s own costs at $100,000.
The township also set aside $106,789 toward a potential settlement. On Monday, those funds were moved back to the township general fund since a judge’s favorable ruling last month.
Lewisburg sued East Buffalo Township in 2019, with the two sides split over language concerning the municipal contribution rate. Lewisburg sought to maintain a 52-48 percent split with the township responsible for the greater amount. East Buffalo Township countered that contract language allowed either side to dictate its own percent, with supervisors preferring something closer to 50-50.
A Union County judge ruled in favor of the township’s interpretation, dismissing the lawsuit. The deadline to appeal is Wednesday.
“We haven’t had any acknowledgement from the borough that, a, we won, b, they lost, and c, that they’re not going to appeal. If they had good faith, good intentions, they’d say ‘hey, it’s over.’ I don’t see that this is a priority for them at all,” Schumacher said. “I think they’re playing you like fiddles and you’re going along with it.”
Should the Aug. 31 deadline come and go without an agreement, Knight said the “ultimate fallback” would be to rely on state police for coverage, at least initially. Schumacher said it would likely be the case that both sides would continue the arrangement through 2022 while finalizing a breakup.
“I just don’t see a reason why we can’t get this done,” Gray said.