LEWISBURG — The supervisors at East Buffalo Township increased the township's financial contribution to the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA).
At Monday night's public meeting, Supervisors Jim Knight and Char Gray approved a new agreement, increasing contributions from 2 to 3 percent, for a one-year period. The township will now pay an additional $3,767.88 toward BVRA, totaling $129,363.88.
"If we want to do a one-year at three percent, I think that would be fine," said Gray, who is also a member of the BVRA board. "We just have to make a conscious effort to have the energy to have the discussions with the borough (Lewisburg) in the springtime (about renegotiating the funding formula)."
The BVRA board requested an increase in funding of 3 percent for three years due to inflation. If the borough of Lewisburg also agreed to a 3 percent match, it would contribute $72,439, supervisors said.
BVRA's budget for 2023 is $823,000, which is lower than pre-COVID totals of approximately $1 million, said Gray.
Knight said the township in the future should approach the borough to come up with a newer funding agreement that is "equitable."
"That was part of our reason for doing a one-year agreement last year," he said. "I don't know how amenable the borough is to having that conversation. I suppose we can terminate our agreement if we renegotiate something with the borough."
Gray suggested those conversations needed to happen earlier in the year rather than waiting until the budget season.
The BVRA also received a $225,000 grant in 2022 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from Union County, said Gray.
"The first thing BVRA will be doing is resurfacing the pool (at 218 N. 15th St., Lewisburg)," said Gray. "Tiles are falling off. There's concrete on the bottom that is gravelly. Our plan would be for next spring before the pool opens to have that work done."
The money must be used by December 2024, said Gray.
Gray said the board considered upgrading the tennis courts, but a consultant recommended that the courts could be used for another two years without renovations. Waiting may also see a decrease in material prices, she said.