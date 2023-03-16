LEWISBURG — The supervisors in East Buffalo Township invested $4 million with the Pennsylvania Local Investment Trust.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the supervisors voted to place $2 million from the general fund and $1 million from the general reserve fund into a PLGIT (Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust) Prime account. They also will place $500,000 in a six-month term investment and another $500,000 in a nine-month term investment.
The township met with Matt Conlin, senior managing consultant with PLGIT, on Feb. 9 and March 3.
Prior to the vote, the township funds are with Susquehanna Community Bank in interest-bearing accounts. The current interest on thee accounts is 1.4 percent.
The two term accounts are fixed at 5.23 percent. The other account is variable, but was running last week at 4.7 to 5.23 percent, according to the supervisors.