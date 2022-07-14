EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Phase one of improvements at Fairground Road Park in East Buffalo Township is nearing completion, according to township officials.
On Monday, township Manager Jolene Helwig said the project is almost complete.
“The overall project is supposed to be finished at the end of July, so they still have to pave the parking lot and finish trail,” according to Supervisor Jim Knight. “Seems like everything else is on schedule."
He said the creek bridge has been replaced and the parking lot has been graded and prepped.
“We’re just waiting on final paving,” said Knight.
Knight said, in addition to dugouts, the township is waiting for benches to be delivered.
“That’s most of the project,” he said.
Knight said repairs to the storage building at the baseball field also have been made.
“That really needed some work, so that has been completed,” said Knight.
Supervisor Char Gray said she believes the new dugouts have arrived.
“The new sign for the park has been put up,” Gray said.
Gray said the new bridge over the creek is officially compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Gray said there was going to be a dirt trail.
“We also will have a paved parking lot,” said Gray.
Gray said there is going to be a path going out to St. Mary Street to allow easier access to the library.
Gray said picnic tables and play structures will be delivered as part of phase two of the Fairground Road Park project.
“That’s going to be in the second phase. We’re getting ready to submit a grant for the second phase of the project,” Gray added.
The second phase will include a new pavilion and picnic area, play structures for children and additional pathways for walking.
Gray said the baseball and football fields needed to be updated and said there will be walking paths next to it.
“Really this is just a facelift to the existing park,” Gray said.
The first phase included upgraded ballfields, installing an ADA-compliant bridge, better paths, paved parking lot and newer trails.
“The county also did stream restoration, which is great,” Gray said.