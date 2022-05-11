EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Changes at Stein Lane are impending.
According to Supervisor Char Gray, next steps require gathering data. Gray said there is a need to update or buy new equipment to track the speed and number of cars on Stein Lane.
Gray also said impending road painting will be intended to “help slow people down.” White lines at stops signs and crosswalks and 25 mile per hour markings on roads are in the works.
Gray explained Supervisor Jim Knight will continue conversations with Bucknell University regarding pathways.
“We will also continue police patrolling,” Gray said.