LEWISBURG — A public hearing will be held on Aug. 14 to take action on an ordinance to amend the East Buffalo Township zoning map.
The hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the township municipal building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
The amendment is to include the following described area in the Agricultural-Residential Zoning District: Eight tracts of land abutting Hardscrabble Lane with the following Property Identification Numbers: 002-044-075.A4000, 002-044-075.A2000, 002-044-075.A1000, 002-044-075.00000, 002-044-075.A0000, 002-044-080.A0000, 002-044-080.20000 and 002-044-074.0000, on the Union County GIS Map.
Copies of the proposed ordinance are available during normal business hours at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building and at the office of Peter L. Matson, Esquire, solicitor for East Buffalo Township, 222 Market St., Lewisburg.