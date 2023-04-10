LEWISBURG — A revised animal ordinance in East Buffalo Township would introduce a Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) program to deal with stray cats.
At Monday night’s public meeting, township supervisors instructed Solicitor Peter Matson to prepare the revised ordinance for public review with an expected vote to approve at the June public meeting. The ordinance will address both the stray cat problem in the township as well as which zoning areas are permitted to have chickens.
Sarah Kline, the president of 501(c)(3) organization Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance, told township officials that her organization provides the funding for TNR while individual residents do the legwork.
“We’re happy to help turn the faucet down on the number of cats being produced in East Buffalo Township,” said Kline. “We’ll have to have further conversations about where the problem areas are. I’m aware of a couple, I’m not aware of all of them.”
At the February meeting, the township announced it would enforce a township ordinance that prohibits feeding stray cats. The township ordinance as is states that it’s unlawful for any person or persons to permit any dog, cat or other animal to run at large when they are owned, kept, maintained or in the custody or control of that person.
According to Alley Cat Allies, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, “Trap-Neuter-Return is the humane, effective and mainstream approach to addressing community cat populations.”
In a TNR program, according to Alley Cat Allies, “community cats are humanely trapped, brought to a veterinarian to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped and then returned to their outdoor homes. Kittens less than 8 weeks old can be socialized and then adopted. Adult cats who are socialized can be adopted, but they can also be returned outdoors where they will continue to thrive.”
Kline said it would be one to three years before the township will see a reduction in the cat population once TNR is introduced.
“It’s not a quick fix,” said Kline.
The goal is to rehome the cats unless they are feral, unfriendly or anti-social.
The township officials are also discussing whether residential zones 1 and 2 should be allowed to have chickens. They are asking the zoning board to make a recommendation.
Other notable changes to the animal ordinance in general regulations also include a more comprehensive list of definitions and certain exceptions, including animals running at large on township-owned property and feeding of feral cats. The part about dogs contains provisions taken from the Pennsylvania dog law and will spell out a couple of specific provisions from that, including licensing and dangerous dogs.