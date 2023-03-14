LEWISBURG — Residents in East Buffalo Township have new recycling guidelines for brush and yard waste for fall 2023.
Residents are asked to make smaller, armful piles of brush and yard waste instead of one large pile, said township Manager Jolene Helwig.
Township workers are struggling to pull piles apart and are wasting time at individual homes, she said.
Brush must be placed with cut ends facing the street. Piles should not be compacted, bagged, placed in collection containers, tarped or tied in bundles, according to the guidelines.
A violation notice will be placed on the pile, describing why the pile isn't being picked up, said Helwig.
The new guidelines will be in effect on Sept. 11.