LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township is seeking input from residents about the future of Market Street.
A public work session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the township municipal building, 589 Fairground Road. The focal point is on West Market Street at Route 15 to Fairground Road.
The public is also asked to provide input on transportation along Market Street. The survey will be available at https://tinyurl.com/EBTMarketStreet, starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 until 7 p.m. Oct. 9.
The goal is to make Market Street more friendly for residents, bicyclists or walkers. The project could involve trees, bump-outs to slow traffic, sidewalks, and access to the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, according to township officials.
The design is estimated to cost $40,000. The project itself is estimated at between $8 million and $10 million, according to township officials.
Senior Project Manager Rob Watts, of McCormick Taylor, will be available at the meeting.
Supervisor Chair Char Gray said the plan is to coordinate the project for 2027 when PennDOT is repaving the roadways and utility companies do roadwork.