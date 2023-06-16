LEWISBURG — The supervisors of East Buffalo Township spent $12,578 to prepare a conceptual design service to make the Market Street corridor more friendly for residents.
The focal point is on West Market Street at Route 15 to Fairground Road. A discussion on the Market Street concept will be held at a future public meeting at the township municipal building, 589 Fairground Road.
"Everybody has been asking about what we can do to make the Market Street Corridor bicycle friendly or walker friendly for the rail trail purpose as well as the school," said borough manager Jolene Helwig at Monday night's public meeting.
Rob Watts, of McCormick Taylor, met with the supervisors and Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s director of planning and economic development, on May 1 to gather ideas on how to make the Market Street corridor more friendly for residents. Watts sent an email on May 10 for a scope of service and price proposal package for a conceptual design service related to the corridor, according to the township.
On May 26 and June 1, the design project was presented to supervisors, McLaughlin and PennDOT. Before the township could move forward, the supervisors had to take action on the scope of service and price proposal package for the conceptual design service, according to the township.
"This is to look at safety on Market Street and other important aspects of West Market Street," said Supervisor Chair Char Gray. "It will look at both sides of the streets. The concepts will involve trees, and bump-outs to slow traffic in certain areas. There will be sidewalks on the south side of the street, which is something that is not there today. Our goal is to minimize touching utilities when possible."
The final design will include easier access to the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, said Gray.
"We need to emphasize too that, yes, it will make it look nice but it will also make it be safer and slow down traffic," said Supervisor Katie Evans.
The public meeting has yet to be scheduled.