East Buffalo Township Supervisors adopted revisions to an existing ordinance governing non-permanent signs in order to conform with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling mandating political signs aren’t treated any differently from other types.
The revision “eliminates the distinction” between political signs and others, Solicitor Pete Matson said. Makenzie Stover, township zoning officer, said the former version of the ordinance had different regulations for campaign signs compared to yard sale signs, real estate signs and others.
“We’re trying to come into compliance with what the Supreme Court is saying. We recognize that our current ordinance would not stand up in court,” Township Manager Stacey Kifolo said.
“From my reading, I think it’s making things less restrictive than the previous ordinance,” Supervisor Jim Knight said.
The revised ordinance defines non-permanent signs, which include promotional flags and advertising banners, as specific to an event with a specified time period such as an election and not, say, a specific cause even if it’s perceived as political.
In response to a question from resident Katie Evans, also a candidate for the township board, Supervisor Char Gray said that a candidate’s sign with an election year on it would fall under the ordinance. A sign with that same candidate’s name but without a year wouldn’t be regulated since it’s not event-specific, Gray said.
The signs are restricted to 6 square feet in size in residential zones and 20 square feet in commercial, agricultural, woodland and agricultural/residential zones. They’re not permitted to be illuminated and are not permitted in public right-of-ways.
Signs must be separated by 10 feet in the more populated residential zones and 25 feet in other areas. This is meant to prevent “sign stacking” where one candidate could obstruct the view of another’s sign, Supervisor Matt Schumacher said.
“If you put your sign out first, the other person can’t put their signs around you 2 feet away,” Schumacher said.
Township resident Margaret Marr warned that in her opinion, the revised ordinance didn’t provide enough clarity and felt it could instill a chilling effect on free speech. She also suggested, which went unheeded, larger signs be allowed at homes along Route 15 and 45 since the speed limit is higher and wouldn’t allow motorists to take in the full message of something more complex than a speed limit sign.
Stover said initial enforcement of the ordinance would bring about warnings for violators and guidance on how to come into compliance. Further non-compliance could bring a citation and fines of up to $500 for each violation.
BVRA money issues
Schumacher and Gray agreed the township should meet with representatives of Lewisburg Borough Council to discuss the future of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.
Schumacher expressed frustration about the organization’s financial standing. Gray estimated the township is providing $123,000 this year while the borough will provide $69,000. Schumacher said township taxpayers are too often used to supplement operations of programs that go beyond the authority’s scope.
Describing herself as a fiscal conservative, Gray said after thorough review of the authority’s finances she believes it is in need of greater monetary contributions from the township and borough. The gymnastics program, which generates comparatively substantial revenue, isn’t bringing in money as it had in the past because of limited participation due to COVID-19 regulations. She said the swimming pool this year is projected to lose $49,000.
Schumacher credited Gray and the authority’s executive director, Shirley Nelson Brough, for their work.
“I’m not against it but we keep throwing money at this thing. It’s not going to go away. It’s just going to get worse,” Schumacher said.
Other business
Meghan Beck and Dr. Lenaire Ahlum gave a presentation seeking support for the proposed Susquehanna Valley Community College. Gray said the board would review the proposal before potentially deciding at its next meeting about writing a letter of support.
Gray said the township board completed a round of interviews for the manager position. There was “nothing to report” as to job offers. Kifolo hasn’t said if she’s seeking to retain the position.
There’s been no decision yet in the lawsuit brought by Lewisburg against East Buffalo Township and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission concerning municipal contributions to the regional police budget. The township and borough met several times to create a new intergovernmental agreement for municipal oversight of the regional department. Some clarifications are needed from the borough regarding suggested language. Other than that, Gray said it would be provided for review by the borough and its solicitor. The township’s own solicitor has already reviewed the draft proposal.
Supervisors voted to transfer $166,292 to a parks and recreation reserve account to raise the total to $650,000. Another $200,000 in grant funding is approved for the township’s pending park project next to the municipal building on Fairground Road. Construction on phase one of the project is anticipated next year.
Contracts exceeding a combined $142,000 were awarded for the paving and seal coating of Pheasant Ridge Road, from Country Road to Stein Lane, and Supplee Mill Road, from Furnace Road to Route 15. Umbriac Trucking of Harleigh received the paving contract and Russell Standard of Fayetteville received the seal coating contract.