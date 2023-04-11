LEWISBURG — The first phase of the Turtle Creek Park project in East Buffalo Township will cost more than $290,000.
At Monday night's public meeting, the township Board of Supervisors approved the conceptual master site plan for the first phase of the park project at $290,460.68 from Herbert Rowland & Grubic Inc. (HRG) of Lewisburg. The original estimate, which came in at $493,000, was reduced by HRG at the request of the township last month to eliminate some features. The township is also seeking grants from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
"HRG gave us a revised project cost opinion for us to take a look at," said Supervisor Chair Char Gray. "They shaved off about $200,000, which is good. We were trying to keep it to the amount of money we could potentially get from a grant plus any match requirements the township would need to do. That comes to about $287,000."
The township purchased Turtle Creek from Lewisburg Alliance Church on Nov. 4 for $954,750. The 78-acre property is located along Supplee Mill and Furnace roads.
Lewisburg Christian & Missionary Alliance Church purchased the property in 2018 from the Boy Scouts with the intent to have a separate sanctuary, gymnasium and community-use soccer fields. The land is just west of Route 15 in East Buffalo Township. The land includes a mix of open fields, wetlands, woodlands and streams.
As part of the revised master site plan, HRG removed the pine trees along Furnace Road, a gazebo and expensive fencing. The supervisors said they may be able to find trees through the Conservation District or a tree grant, and have a gazebo built by volunteers or Boy Scouts.
Funding to purchase the land comes from a $300,000 donation from the Degenstein Foundation and $685,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). The DCNR grant was awarded in January, coming mostly from the American Rescue Plan Act money appropriated for recreation and conservation in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's 2022-23 budget.
Student project
Bucknell University seniors Juliette Chandler, Auden Block, Bethany Fitch and Haley Dickinson, who are students in the Environmental Studies & Sciences program, attended the meeting to share the progress of their project to install educational signage of flora and fauna at the Turtle Creek Park. They have been working with Supervisor Jim Knight for the past few months.
"We really want to highlight the local species in Turtle Park that's native to this region of Pennsylvania," said Chandler. "We think it would be really great to have some along the trail illustrating and describing some of the local flora and fauna."
They have been using GPS data to track trails, wet spots, potential drainage issues, and potential locations of the signs.
The students and the township will also work together to host four tree planting days at 9 a.m. April 15, 16, 22 and 23. The park is located at 1225 Supplee Mill Road, Lewisburg.
Other park news
The supervisors also voted to join with the Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy in declaring a conservation easement at the park, which will allow it to stay as a passive natural park forever. This allows the Conservancy to enter and inspect the land annually, investigate suspected needs, and convene approximately biannual meetings with EBT to discuss and clarify current and proposed use of the land.
The supervisors also approved the design and construction of a sign for the park at a cost of $4,999.33.
Architect approved
The Fairgrounds Road Park project is also moving forward. Board members approved YSM Landscape Architects to implement phase two of the master plan at a cost of $56,800 plus any construction services. YSM will plan and develop construction documents and bidding and construction phase services for trails and a playground.
The work will begin within two weeks. The goals is to have the second phase completed by the fall.