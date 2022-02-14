EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — East Buffalo Township supervisors unanimously voted to change ordinances regarding cellular wireless facilities and removal of solar panels during their meeting Monday.
A hearing to amend chapter 27 of East Buffalo’s zoning ordinances due to ongoing issues will provide regulations regarding Small Cell Wireless Facilities.
“These are relatively small devices that can be attached to telephone poles that boost phone calls,” according to township Solicitor Peter Matson. He said it is possible companies may want to use their own poles. He said the systems primarily are used in urban areas.
Supervisor Jim Knight said this could only be done in specific locations. He said the township planning commission raised no issues. Companies will have to go through an application process.
Township resident Tina Prowant asked if the township was going to make revenue off of the application process. Board members said the township would make small amounts of revenue based on application processes. Knight said there is an annual fee up to $270 dollars plus an application fee.
Solar panels
Board members discussed amending the existing solar panel ordinance to include recycling solar panels once decommissioned. The ordinance will set a maximum number of panels a residential property could have before they would be subject to the recycling requirements, instead of focusing on larger “fields” of panels.
“It’s not a zoning issue,” said Knight, who noted it seemed like a state issue.
Supervisor Char Gray said she spoke with State Sen. Eugene Yaw who said no legislation would likely be pending on the issue. It was noted 5,000 solar panels were on Bucknell University campus. Gray said the township should not wait for the state to act. Matson said he would redraft a “stand-alone ordinance” for further discussion.
Police, recreation updates
Gray, board representative to Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD), said the commission's year-end report will soon be online. It will include general background on officers, what they do and busiest traffic times.
“A lot of good details,” Gray said about the impending report.
Gray said Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) is looking for summer camp counselors and lifeguards. She said there will be 10 weeks of summer camp. The pool is scheduled to open Memorial Day.
While approving expenditures, Township Manager Jolene D. Helwig said the township had a higher-than-usual payout for police but no reason was given.
Helwig said the township had re-registered for services with Pa. State Association of Township Supervisors. Helwig recently attended a session about American Rescue Plan money with Secretary/Treasurer Gayle Boudman. The board will sit down to discuss next steps with the funds.
Traffic issues
The board discussed ongoing traffic issues at Bull Run Road. Gray said BVRPD Police Chief Paul Yost has been sporadically placing patrol cars there.
“It’s a police matter,” Helwig noted.
Prowant asked about the township instilling blinking lights. Supervisor Katie Evans said it was a case of people “willfully ignoring” traffic signs.
Tax certification
The board authorized newly sworn-in Tax Collector Daniel Greene as municipal officer to provide tax certification as the status of real estate payments, and to assess, collect and retain certain fees. Those fees are certification of tax payments, return check charges and uncertified copies of tax bills.
The township tax office will be Suite 300 at East Buffalo Township Building through Dec. 31, 2026. Greene’s office hours will be Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m.
The board voted to buy 500 tons of ice salt. Helwig said in 2021, 16 snow days were called and only 12 in 2022 as of Feb. 4.
Fairground Road construction
Ann Yost, YSM Landscape Architects, previously posted a bid for Phase 1 of Fairground Road construction on Jan 14. Dugouts and the shed would have to be removed by the township. The new structures would then be installed by the eventual contractor.
“That will be a facelift to the ball field, which is much needed,” said Gray.
Helwig said five bidders were in play, lowest being around $442,000. The budget for Phase 1 is slightly over $500,000, according to Helwig. The board is reviewing bids and will have separate meeting to approve.
In other business, Joshua Satteson was appointed to complete the term of C. William Pursel on Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority.
The board voted to update its Emergency Operations Plan (EOP), for the first time since 2012. The EOP must be updated every two years, according to Helwig, unless new supervisors are elected.
The board addressed noise during snow removal after citizen complaints. BVRPD asked the board for better clarification. Township zoning states snow removal is required 24 hours after snow ceases to fall. Knight said the board should review the noise ordinance. Knight said snow removal was a valid exemption and police would not need to enforce.
The board adjusted costs for the ordinance that establishes criteria for accepting offers of dedication of streets and roads.
Next public meeting is 5:30 p.m. on March 14 at East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Road.