LEWISBURG — Taxpayers in East Buffalo Township see a slight tax increase in the 2023 final budget.
At Monday night's public meeting, Supervisors Jim Knight, Char Gray and Katie Evans unanimously approved expenditures of $5,911.029 and revenue of $5,215,924, which means the township is using general fund reserves to balance the budget. The fire department millage rate was approved to increase from .45 mills to .5 mills.
"We have spent multiple meetings scouring this budget," said Gray. "There have been hours and hours spent going through these line items."
The approved property tax levy for 2023 totals 4.31 mills. The tax levy is as follows: 3.7 mills, general fund; .5 mills, fire department; 0.06 mills, fire hydrant; 0.05 mills, street lighting. The hydrant tax applies only to properties within 780 feet of a hydrant.
For every $100,000 of assessed property value, tax revenues will result in $431. A single mill generates an estimated $500,000 in revenue for the township, the supervisors said.
Since the first approval of the budget last month, there were some minor changes made to the fie fund, hydrant fund, street light fund and liquid fuels budget. The board also made additional changes to the general fund account and capital reserve account, the supervisors said.
For the general fund, there were a few expense adjustments made since the first and second draft readings. The primarily related expenses impacted were the personnel and public safety figures, the supervisors said.
Salary increased from 3 to 4 percent due to inflation next year, said Knight.
The revenue estimate was also slightly decreased for earned income tax, he said.
The supervisors in 2021 approved a budget for 2022 that lowered taxes from 4.56 to 4.26.
Knight thanked township Manager Jolene Helwig for her work on the budget.
"I know it's a monumental task with hundreds of line items," he said.
In other business, the township supervisors approved Beck & Platt Fuels Inc., of New Columbia, as the low bidder for fuel. The cost per gallon will be daily rack plus 17 cents per gallon for 87 Ethanol free fuel and daily rack plus 13 cents per gallon and 2 cents per gallon to winterize for ULSD-82 fuel.
The supervisors also approved New Enterprise Stone and Lime, of Winfield, and Hanson Aggregates, of Milton, for various aggregate and asphalt bids.