LEWISBURG — A bridge over Turtle Creek that shifted off its foundations is one of several areas of damage resulting from last week’s storm in East Buffalo Township.
In accordance with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Services Code, the township on Aug. 7 issued a declaration of municipal disaster emergency due to a severe storm event, which endangered the health, safety and welfare of persons in the township. The township manager is authorized to declare this emergency, subject to ratification by the board of supervisors, which occurred at Monday night’s public meeting.
“Because of the severe flooding and storm damage that the township went through last Monday, Union County Emergency Management reached out to us and told us we needed to issue a declaration of emergency,” said township Manager Jolene Helwig. “They’re in the process of gathering all our storm damage and other local municipalities and see if they can get any FEMA or PEMA money to repair or fix any of it.”
The damage to the Turtle Creek Road bridge over Turtle Creek was the worst of the storm damage. The bridge is closed, said Helwig.
“The whole bridge has shifted and moved with all the water,” said Helwig. “It washed out stone and gravel.”
Helwig and Public Works Director Stephen Mohr met with HRG Engineers on Monday to assess the bridge. They will analyze the data collected and they will generate a report, said Helwig.
“We’re waiting for reports on the damage of the bridge, as to whether it’s repairable or not,” she said. “I have no idea how long it will take.”
Helwig and Mohr will meet today with representatives from the state Department of Agriculture’s Dirt, Gravel & Low Volume Road Maintenance Program.
“Hopefully they can give us some information about how they feel about the whole project and the whole outcome of the stormwater project,” said Helwig.
There are three houses on each side of the bridge, but it’s not a one-way road, said Supervisor Chair Char Gray.
Other damages included washed-out roads or berms on Bull Run Road, Iron Cave Lane and Fruit Farm Road. The Buffalo Valley Rail Trail and the Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority’s property were also flooded.
The action will help the township get emergency funds if they’re available, said Gray.
“If we don’t declare an emergency, we won’t get funding,” she said.