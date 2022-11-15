Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow early changing to all rain and becoming intermittent late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow early changing to all rain and becoming intermittent late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.