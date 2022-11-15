Supervisors at East Buffalo Township are not happy with a PennDOT decision denying the request to plant 25 trees along West Market Street.
PennDOT originally denied the request on Aug. 12, but supervisors asked the state to reconsider the quarter-mile stretch of Route 45 from North 11th to North 15th streets. PennDOT officials met with township officials but did not change the decision, according to supervisors at Monday night's public meeting.
"I personally am disappointed in PennDOT's decision," said Char Gray. "I think this is short-sighted and doesn't reflect the tree vitalization programs in Pennsylvania and throughout the country. The PennDOT representative's main concern was making sure that he did not cause additional work for PennDOT."
The 25 trees, received through a grant, were instead planted on Nov. 3 on township property along Fairground Road and the park.
Gray said the benefits of planting trees outweigh the potential costs or risks.
"Planting these trees fit within the mission of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources TreeVitalize Program of increasing tree canopy cover in communities," said Gray. "Tree-lined street increase home values and provides curb appeal, provide shade, reduce the carbon footprint, and beautifies a barren street. We have to remember that the trees pulling up the sidewalks today were planted 50 years or more ago and there is now a conscious effort to plant trees with deep root systems, and not ones that spread laterally."
Gray said the representative claimed the trees could not be healthy, but Gray said millions of trees line streets throughout America. Gray said a forester from Penn State College of Agriculture Sciences told the township that the tree lawn would accommodate large shade of trees.
"Could there be a cost of if a root system gets into a sewer line? Of course. There could be also ice on the road, or leaves in the street, but those things are easily remedied," said Gray.
Gray said she appreciates PennDOT wanting to save money, but "in the big picture this is just a drop in the bucket."
"PennDOT manages 121,000 miles of roads in Pennsylvania, yet they are worried about this quarter-mile stretch," said Gray. "If they are really worried about our tax dollars, then I question why they sent seven people the first meeting we had to discuss planting a few trees. There are your tax dollars at work. If this particular PennDOT representative had his wish, there would not be any tree-lined streets in America, and that is very sad and, again, short-sighted."
Supervisors Jim Knight and Katie Evans both said they agreed with Gray.
"I don't really understand their logic," said Knight.
Kimberly Smith, a spokesperson for PennDOT, provided the following statement in reference to its decision.
"East Buffalo Township requested the approval of a Highway Adopt and Beautify agreement to plant trees within PennDOT Right of Way. After reviewing the proposed tree type and proposed locations, it was determined the adopt and beautify agreement would not be suitable for this type of project and their submittal was declined," according to PennDOT.
"PennDOT has recommended East Buffalo Township look at setting up a project through the streetscapes program to allow time to identify future maintenance responsibility, construction specifications such as root guards to prevent root infiltration into the sidewalk and roadway and review of tree locations to avoid impacts to sight distance and street signs," according to PennDOT.