EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — East Buffalo Township supervisors proposed a 2023 preliminary budget that increases property taxes by .05 mills for fire services while having more than $2 million in extra revenue over expenses.
At Monday night's public meeting, Supervisors Jim Knight, Char Gray and Katie Evans unanimously approved the preliminary budget of $7,265,853 in expenditures and revenue of $9,280,766, leaving $2,014,913 in the general fund. The fire department millage rate is proposed to increase from .45 mills to .5 mills.
These numbers are likely to change between now and the next public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12, when the final budget is adopted, said Knight.
"You want to end with some money in the fund," said Gray.
The supervisors in 2021 approved a budget for 2022 that lowered taxes from 4.56 to 4.26. This year's budget is a 6.9 percent increase in expenses and a 9.4 increase in revenue.
The approved property tax levy for 2023 totals 4.31 mills. The tax levy is as follows: 3.7 mills, general fund; .5 mills, fire department; 0.06 mills, fire hydrant; 0.05 mills, street lighting. The hydrant tax applies only to properties within 780 feet of a hydrant.
A single mill generates an estimated $500,000 in revenue for the township.
The largest areas of increase for expenditures are several park projects, which could be offset by grants the township is applying for; increased expenses in public works; adding a full time and part time position in public works; and increased mortgage payments, the supervisors said.
The supervisors also increased the township's financial contributions to the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) from 2 to 3 percent for a three-year period. The township originally approved an agreement last month for a one-year period. The township will now pay an additional $3,767.88 toward BVRA in 2023, totaling $129,363.88.
The BVRA board requested an increase in funding of 3 percent for three years due to inflation. If the borough of Lewisburg also agreed to a 3 percent match, it would contribute $72,439, supervisors previously said.
BVRA’s budget for 2023 is $823,000, which is lower than pre-COVID totals of approximately $1 million, they said.
The supervisors said they want to open discussions again with Lewisburg about the borough contributing more toward BVRA.