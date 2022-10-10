EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Supervisors in East Buffalo Township (EBT) have tapped two funding sources that will potentially help fund the $954,000 purchase of Turtle Creek Park from Lewisburg Alliance Church.
At Monday night's public meeting, the supervisors announced they officially received a promised $300,000 check from the Degenstein Foundation earlier in the day. They also approved a motion to apply for an anticipated $650,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
"Degenstein supports a lot of wonderful organizations in all of Central Pennsylvania," said Supervisor Vice Chair Char Gray. "I'm glad we are a recipient of one of their donations."
Township Manager Jolene Helwig said the township will have to write a thank-you letter to the Degenstein Foundation.
DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants assist local governments and recreation and conservation organizations with funding for projects related to parks, recreation and conservation, as well as planning, acquisition, and development. The grant application is due on Oct. 27.
"We should hear back by the end of the year or very early into January," said Gray. "It will be a fairly quick turnaround time on the answer."
Lewisburg Christian & Missionary Alliance Church purchased the property in 2018 with the intent to have a separate sanctuary, gymnasium and community-use soccer fields. The land is just west of Route 15 in East Buffalo Township.
EBT finalized the purchase of the 78 acres of land from the church on Aug. 22. The supervisors do not have a final plan for the land, but hope to develop it into a recreational space.
Gray said there is no plan to put playgrounds or sports areas on the property. The current trails will be maintained. Picnic areas will be added, she said.
"We'll make it a lovely, lovely place for people to walk their dogs and ride bikes and cross-country ski and snowshoe and watch birds, and schools can do ecology projects," she said. "We also plan to do an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) trail."
It is a multi-year plan that will not be finished for several years, she said.