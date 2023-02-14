LEWISBURG — A public hearing will be held on Feb. 27 to discuss the Turtle Creek Park project in East Buffalo Township.
The Phase I Master Plan meeting will be held to seek input from residents and park users to help create a vision for the future of the park, and to discuss a $250,000 grant application from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to do additional work at the park. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the township municipal building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
"We have a survey on the website. We have a phase one concept," said Supervisor James Knight. "We'll also be discussing the overall master plan."
The township supervisors voted on Monday night to apply for DCNR grants for both Turtle Creek and Spruce Hills parks. Both grants are worth $250,000.
The DCNR's Park Rehabilitation and Development grant cycle for the current fiscal year application opened Jan. 17 and closes on April 5, according to Township Manager Jolene Helwig.
The township purchased Turtle Creek from Lewisburg Alliance Church on Nov. 4 for $954,750. The 78-acre property is located along Supplee Mill and Furnace roads.
Lewisburg Christian & Missionary Alliance Church purchased the property in 2018 from the Boy Scouts with the intent to have a separate sanctuary, gymnasium and community-use soccer fields. The land is just west of Route 15 in East Buffalo Township. The land includes a mix of open fields, wetlands, woodlands, and streams.
Funding to purchase the land comes from a $300,000 donation from the Degenstein Foundation and $685,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The DCNR grant was awarded in January, coming mostly from the American Rescue Plan Act money appropriated for recreation and conservation in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget.
Phase One of the project encompasses the existing gravel parking lot, former fenced dog area, approximately a half-mile of trail section closest to the parking lot, and additionally will include a pavilion/picnic area, and pollinator gardens. Future phases will encompass the balance of the park land.
Prior to the public meeting, township supervisors are also seeking feedback from residents through an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BG6NYQ3.
The survey asks 15 questions, including names and contact information, how important recreation is to the user, the number of men and women in the household, length of residency in the township, how often they visited Turtle Creek in the past and what they used it for, and suggestions for land use.
The results will be discussed at the Feb. 27 meeting.
The township supervisors already sent out 117 surveys in August to residents in the Spruce Hills Development. The estimated cost to develop the park is $1,119,590. Phase One of the Spruce Hills Development would cost $520,000, according to the township.