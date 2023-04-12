LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township will spend $714,939 on road paving and seal coating for 21 miles of roadway in 2023.
At Monday night's public meeting, the township supervisors accepted a $227,682.24 bid from New Enterprise Stone, of Winfield, for road paving, and a $382,256.82 bid from Midland Asphalt, of Bloomsburg, for seal coating. The supervisors also approved a budget transfer of $105,000 from its street reserve account to its general fund for additional road projects.
"If this is a good summer to get the work done, and these streets were on the list of streets you really thought needed to get done, I think we got the money to do it," said Supervisor Chair Char Gray. "I think we should try to get it done this year."
The number of miles of road projects in East Buffalo Township for 2023 is three times more than the previous year. Last year, the township worked on 7 out of 51 miles of roads.
This year, the areas being paved by New Enterprise are: Washington Avenue, Adams Avenue, 14th Street, 16th Street, 17th Street, 18th Street, Harrison Avenue, Abbey Lane, Betty Lane, McRea Lane, Hillcrest Lane and Route 15 South to College Court. This totals approximately 1,948 tons of flexible base replacement. Public Works Director Stephen Mohr and the township street department will work on Baylor Boulevard, Bull Run Crossing, Jefferson Avenue and Stein Lane.
Township manager Jolene Helwig said the township received six bids with the highest bid being $533,752 from Schuylkill Paving Inc., of Schuylkill Haven.
Supervisor Katie Evans agreed the roads should be completed this year instead of putting it off for another season.
"It will only take more work to do the ones we are delaying the following year," said Evans.
Seal coating and fog sealing is for: Washington Avenue, Adams Street, 14th Street, 16th Street, 17th Street, 18th Street, Harrison Street, Abbey Lane, Betty Lane, McRea Lane, Wending Way (between McCrea and Abbey), Helene Lane (between Wending to dead end), Colonial (between Wending to dead end), Hillcrest Lane (from Route 15 South to College Court), College Court (from dead end to dead end), Fruit Farm Road (from Stein to township line) and Stein Lane (from township line to Smoketown Road). This totals approximately 91,449 square yards of bituminous fiber-reinforced seal coat and asphalt fog seal.
Helwig said the township received two bids. The highest bid was from Russel Standard, of Fayetteville, at $413,349.48.