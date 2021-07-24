LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township Supervisors meet for a work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held in-person at the township municipal building, 589 Fairground Road. It will also be available online. Find registration information at www.ebtwp.org.
The ongoing negotiations for a new intergovernmental agreement with Lewisburg is on the meeting agenda, as is the matter of $106,897 held in escrow. The funds were held pending the outcome of a lawsuit brought by Lewisburg over the former agreement. The township ultimately won a favorable ruling in Union County Court.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO