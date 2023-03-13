LEWISBURG — Supervisors in East Buffalo Township voted on Monday night to draft a new ordinance for commercial and non-residential properties requiring property owners to have frequent fire safety inspections at fees ranging from $50 to $1,800.
At Monday night's public meeting, Supervisors Jim Knight, Char Gray and Katie Evans voted to move forward with drafting the ordinance at the request of William Cameron Engine Company Fire Chief James Blount III. The supervisors would review the ordinance at the April public meeting, and it would be available for public comment at the May public meeting.
"This would be no different than getting your vehicle inspected every year," said Blount. "You pay to get your vehicle inspected so you're safe traveling up and down the road. You pay the fees to make sure you're fire safe so hopefully you can avoid a fire."
Inspection fees would range from $50 for a property less than 2,000 square feet to $1,800 for properties more than 750,000 square feet. An average inspection could be completed in 20 to 30 minutes, but could be more depending on the size and frequency of the inspections.
The types of properties include businesses; places of assembly like theaters, churches, recreational halls and outdoor venues; education buildings; high-hazard buildings; institutional; mercantile; storage and utility and miscellaneous.
Blount said Lewisburg in January adopted the fire ordinance. If adopted in East Buffalo Township, he previously said it would take 12-18 months to do an assessment of more than 300 commercial and non-residential properties and be placed on a one- to three-year inspection rotation.
The cost of the inspection is based on square footage, which is a national practice conducted by departments across the country, Blount said.
Captain J.R. Erdley is in charge of the inspections. No additional manpower would be needed and no firefighters would be taken off their shifts, he said.
Gray said the township is “low risk” since it only had 26 fires in four years and only two of them have been commercial fires. She said she wasn't sure if the ordinance would be worth the trouble.
"Luckily we don't have a lot of fire in East Buffalo," said Gray. "Most of those were residential, which wouldn't fall under this ordinance."