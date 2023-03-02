SHAMOKIN DAM — Economist Anirban Basu will join the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce next week for the 12th consecutive year to detail global, national, and regional economic performance trends that are impacting and will impact the Valley’s business community in the year to come.
The online economic forecast, hosted by the Shamokin Dam-based Chamber, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 9. Those interested in attending must register for the event at https://gsvccpa.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5741.
This presentation will supply in-depth analysis of the major factors shaping economic outcomes, including central bank policymaking, worker attitudes, business confidence and geopolitics. It will then turn toward a forecast for the year to come, highlighting the major risks that economic stakeholders will likely encounter, according to the chamber.
Basu is chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc., a Baltimore-based economic and policy consultancy he founded in 2004. He serves the chief economist function for many organizations, including the Maryland Bankers Association and Associated Builders and Contractors. The Baltimore Business Journal named him one of the region’s 20 most powerful business leaders in 2010. In 2022, he entered the Daily Record newspaper’s Circle of Influence. He is the Distinguished Economist in Residence at Goucher College, where he teaches History of Economic Thought. He holds four graduate degrees, including a J.D. and a Ph.D.