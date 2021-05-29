It’s been a hundred years since the Tulsa Massacre, but it’s only in the past 20-30 years that the scope of the massacre came to light — in books and textbooks written by Black historians, said three Valley educators.
In terms of history, said Harvey Edwards, English professor, Susquehanna University, “the winners tell the story or not tell the story. The people who are on the short end of events in history, generally speaking, their story is not told.”
Then, as now, people in power have the ability to control media and information sources, Edwards said.
“In Tulsa, there was a huge coverup. What happened was not taught in the school system and evidence was destroyed,” Edwards said. “But what happened in Tulsa was just a blip on the radar of the violent racism that was going on then.”
In 1921, racism and racist violence were either ignored, tolerated or even celebrated in some areas of America, said Robert Speel, associate professor of political science, Penn State University’s The Behrend College.
It was a period when the “Lost Cause” mythology of the Southern slavery period was celebrated, Speel said. The Civil War was seen as a noble effort to support states’ rights. Statues of Confederate war heroes and leaders were erected throughout the South and even in the North. The Ku Klux Klan ascended after its positive portrayal in the 1915 film “Birth of a Nation,” he said.
After the riot in 1921 in Tulsa, there was an official version of the story (of the massacre) that came out pretty quickly through a white grand jury, said Ed Slavishak, professor of history, Susquehanna University.
“The local officials went through the motions of investigating what happened,” he said. “The grand jury’s version came out and it blamed local African Americans, for being confrontational, for being too ostentatious in their economic success. and for generally stepping out of their place.”
The victims were blamed for the riot in this version, said the grand jury.
“They (the African Americans) provoked something, and it was inevitable how white Tulsans would have reacted,” Slavishak said. “In this version, the African American community brought it on themselves.”
That version of things was not accepted by African American newspapers and they told the story of Tulsa then, and continue to do so today, especially on anniversary dates, Slavishak said.
But largely, he said, “this is seen as one more example of African Americans “provoking” local white residents, because of their demands and their stepping out of place character that was happening in the 19-teens and 1920s.”
It stopped being a riot on African Americans and it officially became a riot by African Americans, Slavishak said.
A second factor in the re-writing of history was Tulsa itself. At the time, with the oil business, it was a booming metropolis, Slavishak said.
“And local city fathers wanted Tulsa to be the leading edge of the Oklahoma oil boom,” Slavishak said. “They saw nothing advantageous about letting the story spread. They wanted Tulsa to seem stable. A progressive place where investment can happen. In local and regional newspapers, there were active measures to stop talking about it. Stop spreading the story of the so-called race riot, pretty soon after the grand jury made its decision.”
So, there was an official version of who was to blame, and only good tales would be told about Tulsa, he said.
“There was the physical destruction in Tulsa,” Slavishak said. “The memory of that Greenwood district. The memory of the booming, striving, lively African American business district was “quite literally wiped off the face of the earth.”
Now there is a new Tulsa, where people of this generation have so easily forgotten “about this thriving area that was once the toast of African American business nationally. The story of its quick demise was whitewashed,” Shavishak said.
There were other so-called race riots at the time.
Most Americans are similarly unaware for the same reasons of a white supremacist coup in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1898, Speel said, “when a white mob overthrew the biracial government of the city by force, and the state did nothing about it. A leader of the coup became governor of North Carolina soon afterward.”
“All of those tales,” Slavishak said, “don’t fit easily into the grand story that we like to tell about U.S. history.”
It was only about 30 years ago that elements of these stories started to creep into textbooks.
“It has taken quite some time before voices of color, historians of color and their allies started to tell these stories,” he said.