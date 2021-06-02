HARRISBURG — Eight people were killed in motor vehicle crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police over the Memorial Day holiday.
According to the state police, over the four-day holiday, troopers investigated 844 traffic crashes from May 28 through May 31. The crashes resulted in eight fatalities and 183 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in 63 of the crashes, but it was not a factor in the fatal crashes.
Troopers made 596 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 9,624 speeding citations over the holiday weekend. State police also cited 1,025 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued citations to 144 motorists for not securing children in safety seats.
— THE DAILY ITEM