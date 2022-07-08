NORTHUMBERLAND — Eight young residents were recognized on Friday night as Junior Pineknotters of the Year.
The award, the first of its kind, was handed out on the last day of the 49th annual Pineknotter Days at King Street Park. All nominees must reside in Northumberland Borough or Point Township and must be a freshman, sophomore or junior at Shikellamy High School or Northumberland Christian School.
“Northumberland residents, this is your future,” said Angela Troutman, secretary of the Pineknotter Committee, to the Pineknotter crowd. “I think it looks pretty bright.”
Nominees need to exhibit qualities of being an “all-around good citizen,” such as volunteering in the community, be helpful in classes, maintain good grades and do some type of extracurricular activity.
One of those students is Claudia Bucher, an incoming senior at Shikellamy High School. Bucher is a member of the National Honor Society and volunteered with the Suquehanna River Clean Up, Cameron Park Clean Up and food drives. She is the senior class secretary.
“We are honored to represent Northumberland as the future, and to have people look up to us,” she said.
The other students were Northumberland Christian School’s outgoing freshmen Qyn Witmer and Grace Spaide; and Shikellamy’s outgoing freshmen Caden Balliet and Carly Harter; outgoing sophomores Allison Anselmo and Mason Cianflone; and outgoing juniors Brianna Hennett. Each junior Pineknotter received a plaque and a check for $100.
Witmer is part of the Northumberland Girl Scouts working toward her Girl Scout Silver Award. She has volunteered with Wreaths Across America and she is a puppy raiser through the seeing eye program in 4-H.
Spaide has volunteered with youth autism camps, homeless shelters, helps those in need and sets good examples.
Balliet volunteers with his church and Vacation Bible School. He is a member of the National Honor Society.
Harter volunteers at Scratching Post in Lewisburg, Ronald McDonald House in Danville and the river clean up. She is a member of the National Honor Society.
Anselmo volunteers in the children’s ministry of her church and Cameron Park Clean Up. She likes to help people in need.
Cianflone is on the swim team and is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. He is the junior class president and on the National Honor Society.
Hennett is a member of the National Honor Society and volunteered with the Cameron Park Clean-Up. She has worked in her church nursery and homeless shelters. She has worked in Philadelphia, helping inner city kids.