The strong turnout for Election Day had both voters and poll workers pleased on Tuesday.
Suzy Anzulavich, the judge of election in Shamokin's First Ward, had nearly 100 people by noon on Tuesday. It was more than 200 in Coal Township Sixth Ward and more than 300 at Sunbury's second and third wards around that same time.
"The turnout is nice and steady," said Anzulavich at the Knights of Columbus, 400 E. Independence St., Shamokin, the location of Shamokin's First Ward in Northumberland County. "It's not crowded but there's not much of a lull. A lot of people are coming out to vote. I'm glad people are coming out. I don't care who you vote for as long as you come out to vote. This is way more people than in the primary."
Janice Kotwica, of Shamokin, was also impressed with the turnout in Shamokin. As a poll worker in Coal Township's Sixth Ward, she took a break right before noon to cast her own vote.
"We have to voice our opinion for what we feel is important," said Kotwicza. "People are out voting because we have very important choices right now."
Patrick Gillan, of Lewisburg, voted at the Masonic Hall, 28 N. Front St., Lewisburg, the location of the Lewisburg 1 precinct in Union County.
"I've always voted since I was 18," he said. "I moved to Lewisburg 2 1/2 years ago. I have two young kids and a wife. I'm trying to make sure we live in a community that shares our ideals."
Jonathan Mowery, of Lewisburg, said it is important to vote.
"It's our duty and our right to make sure we vote the right people in to make sure they take care of us and do the right thing for our country," he said.
Davena Laverty, the judge of elections at Lewisburg 1, said there were more than 80 people by 10:30 a.m. She remembers the primary election had 100 voters total all day.
"It's a good turnout," she said. "It's encouraging to see. There are all generations too."
Laverty said the precinct is smaller in comparison to others around Lewisburg with about 500 people in the books. Having 100 voters so early in the day is a good sign, she said.
Shane Kelly, the judge of elections in Shamokin Dam in Snyder County, said there were 260 votes by 12:30 p.m.
"It's been steady and busy," he said. "All elections are important but the turnout for this has been good so far. There have been no major issues, and no problems to report so far."
In Milton, the poll workers of the Second Ward, located at the First Presbyterian Church on Walnut Street, were reported as sick on Tuesday morning, leaving the Northumberland County Board of Elections scrambling to address the issue.
"Our staff from Ward 2 came down sick so we sent our assistant director (Kathy Reedy) up and we have another judge from Milton checking in," said Chief Registrar Lindsay Phillips. "There are two others helping here today now. So all is well."
No other precincts had other issues in Northumberland County, said Phillips.
Philips said by 3 p.m. Ralpho Township had more than 1,000 voters, which is up from previous elections.
At the Shikellamy High School, where two city polling places are located, Elections Judge Jennifer Walker said she was also seeing a big turnout with nearly 300 people by 4 p.m.
"It's a General Election and they tend to get more people," she said. "We are seeing a steady flow of people all day."
One of those voters was Tonya Brown, 44, of Sunbury.
Brown said she came to vote because of many topics and wasn't surprised to see a large turnout.
"There has been so much publicity," she said. "People want to see change."