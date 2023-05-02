SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Elections is prepared for the Primary Election on May 16.
On Tuesday, Lindsay Phillips, the chief register for the county board of election, informed county officials that she and her staff have everything in order for the upcoming election. Machine testing was completed on Friday and were ready for delivery.
"I had every one of our machines, whether they were spare or the ones we use at our locations, tested. They were all serviced and they should be in good working condition," said Phillips.
Phillips said county employees are stepping up to keep contracted labor at the lowest costs, to ensure machines are delivered and help scan the mail-in ballots.
"Thank you to those who are doing that," she said.
Phillips also noted that May 9 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot and May 16 is the last day for the county to receive those ballots. They must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Mail-in/absentee ballots have been transmitted to the voters, she said.
"We received them in our office on April 21 and had about 3,500 on them out by April 28," said Phillips.
Elections advertisement will be posted with polling places and candidate lists in local newspapers on May 13, she said.
Phillips said that her office has been getting inquiries about the privacy of voting.
"When you vote, it will always remain anonymous," she said. "Whether you vote by mail in or whether you vote in person, your vote is always anonymous."
Commissioner Kymberley Best, a member of the board of elections, praised Phillips and her staff.
"Thank you, Lindsay for you, your staff, poll workers, volunteers and employees pitching in to make another election go very, very smoothly," said Best.