Valley election leaders said they will do what they can as they wait for results from several pending legal matters that could potentially affect this year’s election.
Both Nathan Savidge, the chief registrar of the Northumberland County Board of Elections, and Greg Katherman, director of Elections & Voter Registration in Union County, said waiting for results of the final district maps as well as the constitutionality of mail-in voting has been frustrating. The primary election — for now — is scheduled for May 17.
“We just want an answer,” said Savidge. “We can provide information but the candidates can’t circulate petitions. Without district lines, we can’t begin the process of coding (drafting) the ballot. We can’t do any testing, we don’t know which offices go in which district, which candidates go in which office, and those candidates can’t circulate petitions.”
In Northumberland County, the 250 voting machines take two weeks or more to rest, test, and rest again. Each machine is run through a mock election, said Savidge.
“We can’t send mail-in ballots. We don’t know if we’re allowed to send them,” he said. “We don’t know what court decision will stand.”
If this was last year, with hundreds of races, Savidge said he might be more stressed out. This year, there are races for Congress, Senate, state House, governor, lieutenant governor and state committee people.
Katherman expressed his own frustration.
“When you go to build a ballot, you have to have all the information to plug in,” said Katherman. “Luckily this one won’t be gigantic. At this point, we’re just sitting here and saying ‘do something.’ It’s frustrating. We’ll see what happens.”
Katherman said it “really compresses everything, particularly for people doing petition work and getting signatures.”
“It makes it hard on us,” he said. “Everything is up in the air.”
Caleb Shaffer, the Director of Elections for Snyder County, said the office will continue with “normal day-to-day operations” until a final decision comes from the court.
“Whether there is a change to the current election date of May 17 will depend on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS),” he said. “Our office is ready to adapt to any changes provided.”
Darlis Dyer, the assistant director of elections for Montour County, said they are going ahead with preparations the best they can.
“We have had people come in for petitions and we have to tell them we can’t hand them out yet and don’t have a date of when we can,” said Dyer. “This will really put a damper on things running smoothly. We can run elections smoothly if we know the rules, but when they are constantly changing it makes it very difficult.”
Things are out of their hands for so much of election work, she said.
“We are given mandates, which are constantly changing but not given any financial or physical help,” said Dyer. “We have mandatory deadlines but the orders that come from DOS (Department of State) can change at any moment. We have vendors who we work with who also have deadlines that we won’t be able to meet if DOS does not settle litigations and give us the go-ahead shortly. We will have a lot of work to be done in a very limited amount of time.”
It will be hard to get ballots out to those they mail and get them back in the amount of time they will have left, said Dyer.
“We will do our best, which is all we can do,” said Dyer.
Katherman said the number of poll workers and elections officials is hard to assess at this point in Union County.
“Snyder County is always in need of poll workers,” said Shaffer. “We encourage those with an interest in serving your community as a poll worker to contact our office.”
Dyer said Montour County has “wonderful poll workers.”
“They are such a blessing,” she said. “We may have to contact some people to fill a few vacancies but overall I feel good about our poll worker staffing.”
Savidge said Northumberland County is “looking good” with poll workers. New people in the last election were either appointed or voted in to vacant positions.
“There’s always a need though,” he said. “Extra people can be trained.”