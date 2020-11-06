Northumberland County Election Office Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge said 52 ballots came in by mail after Election Day: 29 on Wednesday, 18 on Thursday and five on Friday.
“They were accounted for, are added to the totals and on the website,” said Savidge. “If we get told to yank them, we’ll yank them. We’ll go in and discount those.”
The ballots were accepted in accordance with state guidance. Two ballots were rejected because they were considered naked ballots, he said.
“It’s been hard for us,” said Savidge. “It’s been hard for county election directors to figure out what to do.”
In Northumberland County, Republican Donald Trump received 28,435 votes, Democrat Joe Biden received 12,440 and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 641. There were 97 write-ins.
Of those votes, Trump received 3,385 mail-in votes, Biden with 5,609 and Jorgensen with 136. There were 29 write-ins through mail.
Next week, the election offices are dealing with two more categories: provisional and military ballots. Northumberland County has more than 700 provisional ballots to review, said Savidge.
In Montour County, Trump outpaced Biden 5,842 to 3,768. There were 3,243 mail-ins counted, more than half for Biden. Biden received 2,127 write-ins, while Trump received 1,049.
In Snyder County, Biden received more mail-in votes than in-person votes (2,521 to 2,327). Trump earned 12,109 in-person votes to 1,707 mail-in votes, as of Friday evening. Trump leads in the county 13,816 to 4,848.
The Snyder County Elections Board will count remaining mail-in and provisional ballots Monday afternoon.
The county, as of late Friday, had received 36 mail-in ballots after Tuesday, as well as 54 military and 169 provisional ballots, Elections Director Debbie Bilger said.
By law, the county can count any mail-in ballot postmarked on Election Day that is received by 5 p.m. Friday.
The board planned to count all the ballots Friday after 5 p.m., but the decision was made to conduct the count at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
"It won't change the election," Commissioner Joe Kantz said.