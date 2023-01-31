The Daily Item
Tuesday’s special election for the 27th state Senatorial District was hiccup-free according to reports from county officials.
A majority of Valley residents, along with residents in Columbia and Luzerne counties, favored state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, a Republican, over Patrica Lawton, a Democrat, according to the unofficial results late Tuesday night.
Culver received 24,462 unofficial votes to Lawton’s 10,643, as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night. The official count is due from all counties by Friday.
The state representative from Sunbury had landslide leads in the Valley counties — earning 77.42 percent of votes in Northumberland County, 77.25 in Snyder and 73.24 in Montour. Lawton, of Bloomsburg, received 3,565 votes — 40.35% — in her home Columbia County. It was her closest margin in any of the district’s five counties.
Lindsay Phillips, the chief registrar of the Northumberland County Board of Elections, said everything went great. She was made aware of no issues.
“I’m assuming everything went OK and smooth,” she said.
This is Phillips’ first special election as the chief registrar.
“I hear that special elections don’t have too big of a turnout,” she said. “This is pretty normal and as expected.”
She said she heard mixed results about voter turnout in her county.
“The Coal Region had a low turnout, but I keep hearing from other places that they were pretty average and steady,” she said.
Snyder County Elections Director Elizabeth Canfield said the polls opened on time with no issues.
As expected, turnout was low, Canfield said.
Montour County’s director of elections, Holly Brandon, had similar reports mid-morning and in the afternoon — “It’s quiet,” she said.
Brandon said no machine problems or problems of any kind were reported to her.
Reporters Justin Strawser, Marcia Moore and Rick Dandes contributed to this report.