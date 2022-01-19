Midd-West High School students in Sean Snoddy’s technical education class are building everything from cutting boards to chicken coops.
“I try to have them pick out what they want to build so they stay interested,” said Snoddy, who has taught at the Middleburg high school since 2006.
Technical education is an elective course but it remains popular at Midd-West, said high school Principal Dane Aucker.
“We’re combining wood shop and technology” which has helped attract students, he said.
Junior Wyatt Heble is designing a gun rack on the CAD system in one class that he’ll be building with the use of the CNC router, a computer-controlled cutting machine, in Snoddy’s workshop.
“I was able to test it on the CAD and could tell it was way too thin for a solid piece,” said Heble on the ease of designing on the computer before taking any measurements and cutting the material.
Tenth-grade student Tucker McClellan, with help from junior Erik Knox, spent the first semester designing and constructing a fire pit bench that he’ll take home when it’s completed.
“He paid for it,” said Knox.
Snoddy’s students have also used their skills to help others. One class built a chicken coop that is being used on the school farm at the Middleburg campus and another class helped hang drywall at a local church.
The items students build will have an impact for life, Snoddy said.
Connor Motel wiped away tears as he showed off the Adirondack chair he built with classmate Noah Will and assistance by school aide, Eve Smith, who recently passed away.
Eighth-grade students Isabelle Walter and Zoe Wagner used the CNC router to etch designs in their handmade wooden cutting boards.
Walter said lessons learned in math class and other subject areas are put to good use in the workroom.
“It’s a lot different than other classes,” said Wagner.
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.