In most corners of the Valley, residents can find a gas station a few street corners away, or at least a couple miles away.
Finding a charging station for an electric vehicle, or EV, is more challenging. Downloading an app that tracks stations is a good starting point.
Every EV’s built-in navigation system can point you toward charging stations, with turn-by-turn directions and show you where they are, said Austin Martin, sales manager, Sunbury Motors Kia.
“You’ll always want updated information and that is where apps like PlugShare can help,” he said. “These apps can tell you if the plugs are in use and if there is some fault with the station.”
According to the app plugshare.com, there are six charging stations in the Valley: Fairfield Inn, in Lewisburg; Geisinger Danville, Knapper Clinic; W & L Nissan, Northumberland; Knoebels Amusement Resort, Elysburg; Bloomsburg Super Charger, Buckhorn; and County Line Restaurant, Richfield.
Another station at Zimmerman Motors, Sunbury, is listed as coming soon, according to the app.
Troy Zimmerman said Friday the station is “for the hybrids we have, but it is not yet set up for public use.”
Some new car dealers do offer use of charging stations on-site. Sunbury Motors Kia is in the midst of installing a charging station, Martin said.
Most electric vehicle owners — 75 percent, according to data collected by AAA — charge at home and don’t have to stop and recharge for daily local driving.
For shorter road trips, Martin said, like to Philadelphia, there are EVs now with wider range, such as the KIA EV6, with a range of more than 300 miles on a full charge.
“It seems like every new model coming out increases the range,” he said.
Different charging types
Longer road trips require planning strategic routes with charging stations on the way and, more than likely, something to do while the vehicle charges because the most common stations will provide 10 to 25 miles per hour of charging. The current best-case scenario is 100 to 250 miles per half hour of charging.
Here are the different kinds of charging levels currently in use for electric vehicles:
— Level 1 charging, 110-volt, or a normal wall outlet: All electric vehicles can plug in to a regular wall outlet, which typically provides 3-5 miles of driving range per hour of charging. This can be a sufficient charging speed for plug-in hybrid vehicles, though most battery electric vehicle owners use faster charging equipment. A full charge at a level 1 station at a home could take 60 hours.
— Level 2 charging, 240-volt, similar to outlets used for clothes dryers and electric stoves and ovens: Most electric vehicle charging occurs at home, at work, at businesses, and at public parking locations using level 2 charging equipment. Electric vehicles typically receive 10 to 25 miles of driving range per hour from this equipment. Most level 2 chargers cost about $700.
— Level 3. Direct current (DC) fast charging: The fastest form of charging, DC fast charging equipment, is typically installed near highway interchanges, in areas with high rates of electric vehicle ownership, and at businesses with heavy-duty electric vehicles. A light-duty battery electric vehicle will get 100 to 250 miles of driving range in 30 minutes from DC fast charging.
According to PlugShare, the Bloomsburg Super Charger in Buckhorn is a Level 3 charging station.
PlugShare relies on users to supply information about charging stations, including whether a station is active or under construction.
PlugShare works with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay so that you can pull it up from most late-model EV touchscreens. Some individual charging station providers, such as EvGo and ChargePoint, also have their own apps, which can allow easy monitoring of a connected vehicle.
Although there some charging stations are free, most will make you pay for your time in kilowatt hours, like electricity companies charge for residences, but typically at a steeper price than the U.S. average of 12 cents per.
In many cases, individual station owners set charging prices, according to Kelley Blue Book. Just because there’s a ChargePoint logo on the charger doesn’t mean that one at a grocery store will cost the same as one in front of a coffee shop or at a highway rest stop.
Federal funding
The electric vehicle car charging desert is poised to get a little less barren.
Pennsylvania is set to receive an estimated $171 million in federal funding over the next five years to build the commonwealth’s network of electric vehicle charging stations along major highways.
The funding is part of a $5 billion program included in the infrastructure law approved by Congress that is expected to result in $25 million for the first phase of funding in 2022.
Pennsylvania received the fifth-highest amount among U.S. states, behind Texas at $407 million, California at $383 million, Florida at $198 million and New York at $175 million.