SUNBURY — A woman and her dog are without a home after an electrical fire damaged a house early Monday morning, according to Upper Augusta Township Volunteer Fire Assistant Chief Scott Holup.
Firefighters from three counties at 1:55 a.m. Monday battled the two-alarm fire at 1795 Mile Hill Road in the middle of a thunderstorm. The fire is not considered suspicious, said Holup.
"It was either an appliance that caught fire or an electrical issue," said Holup. "A breaker did trip so we believe it was electrical in some nature. We didn't feel the need to bring in the state police fire marshall because there was nothing suspicious about it."
The owner, Jill Fry, and her dog both escaped safely. No firefighters were injured, he said.
"The kitchen was completely gutted," said Holup. "The fire got into the walls and got into the second floor. There was a lot of smoke, heat and water damage to the whole house. The house is unlivable."
Holup said the weather was not bad when they first arrived, but then a heavy downpour with thunder and lightning started. It did not affect firefighting, said Holup.
"It didn't help with the fire, but it did cool us off a little bit," he said.
Northumberland County Director of Public Safety and Emergency Management Stephen Jeffery, who is also chief of the Shamokin Fire Bureau, said rain isn't usually an issue but lightning can be.
"You don't want to be on a roof or have the ladder truck up in an electrical storm," he said. "They can become lightning rods. It makes you sit back a bit and come up with a different alternative."
Jeffery said the county had only a few calls overnight, including the fire.
The fire was fully under control by 4 a.m. They left the scene at 7 a.m., he said.
"Everybody did a great job," he said. "They got in there and knocked it down. We just had to find it in the walls. It was exhausting. Once we got more resources, we were able to open up the walls and knock it down."
In addition to Upper Augusta Township, Holup said crews from Sunbury, Riverside, Danville, Milton, Shamokin, Kreamer, Northumberland, Point Township, Stonington and Danville responded to the scene.
