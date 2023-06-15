Elementary school worker honored
Rebecca Geipel from Selinsgrove Area Elementary School was named the 2023 Lauretta Woodson Award winner.
Each year, the Snyder County Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees gives the award to a support staff employee who is nominated for the award by students, peers or parents. This award recognizes the support staff member who exhibits creativity, initiative or productivity relevant to the learning process and growth of children.
Geiple was nominated for the award by Damian Gessel, principal. He stated that Becky is a transitional employee. She leads all interactions with students and colleagues with exceptional love and kindness. Gessel stated that Becky is a leader and has supported positive change in the school.
“She is amazing,” said Gessel.
— THE DAILY ITEM