NEW COLUMBIA — The 210 students at White Deer Elementary School will send out Christmas cards and letters to veterans in two hospitals this week.
Last week, elementary students in kindergarten through fifth grade at the Milton Area elementary school in New Columbia finished preparing the cards for veterans at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center in Luzerne County and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Those cards were mailed out this week.
“We made veteran cards last year, but for different hospitals,” said fifth-grader Jorja Krall, 10, of New Columbia. “I like that I get to make someone’s day when I send them.”
Jorja and her classmate Gia Keesler, 10, of New Columbia, worked together side by side at the same desk. Jorja made mitten shapes while Gia made snowmen designs.
Fourth-grader Mason Beers, 9, of New Columbia, said he likes making pictures. He planned on drawing a present and a dog on the card.
“I go on YouTube and watch a video so I can draw a picture,” he said.
White Deer Principal Jeremy Stetler said this annual program has sent letters to nursing homes and hospitals in the past academic years. Half the letters will go to Wilkes-Barre and the other half will go to Walter Reed.
“We want to celebrate our veterans, honor their service and thank them for everything they do for our community and our nation,” said Reed. “It’s really teaching our students the importance of public service and hopefully built that desire to be positive community members, maybe even built that desire to join our military as well. We want to give back and celebrate.”
Second-grade teacher Sonya Ferguson, the program coordinator, said cards were also sent out in November to veterans at the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home in Blair County. She has been leading it since 2015.
“It’s important for the kids to realize these veterans are heroes we should not forget about,” she said.
The school also prepares a bulletin board where students can bring in pictures of their loves ones who served or are still serving in the armed forces.
“It’s really meaningful for them to look at the Wall of Honor and see people they know,” said Ferguson.
Fifth-grade teacher Melissa Lilley said she encourages the students to put kind words.
“We talk about why soldiers might not be able to be with their family and loves ones this year,” she said, noting that COVID-19 might keep families apart again in 2021. “We thank them for their service. We put positive thoughts.”
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.