As the invasive spotted lanternfly’s spring hatch approaches, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Friday that the department has added 11 counties to Pennsylvania’s quarantine zone.
Adams, Armstrong, Bedford, Centre, Fulton, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Snyder, Union, and Washington counties bring the total to 45 Pennsylvania counties quarantined.
“Spotted lanternflies threaten outdoor businesses and quality of life as well as grapes and other valuable crops Pennsylvania’s economy depends on,” Redding said. “It’s up to every Pennsylvanian to be on the lookout for these bad bugs. Walk your yard, gardens, or land before spring hatch and scrape egg masses. Kill every bug. Check your vehicles before traveling to ensure you’re not transporting them to a new area for new opportunities to devastate crops and outdoor quality of life.”
Adult lanternflies do not survive the winter months. However last season’s insects have laid eggs on any outdoor surface in masses of 30-60 eggs, each covered with a mud- or putty-like protective coating. Finding and destroying egg masses now will prevent their hatch and reduce their spread this season.
Since lanternflies were first discovered in the U.S., research funded by the department, the USDA and private industry, has advanced understanding of the insect and how to safely control it.. To learn how to recognize the insect and its eggs, how to separate common myths from facts, and how to safely control it, visit Penn State Extension’s website, extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly or contact a local PSU Extension office.
When the department receives reports of lanternflies in new areas, inspectors confirm the presence of the insect, then survey the area to determine whether it was an isolated insect or a more extensive population. Working with property owners, inspectors treat areas that pose a high risk of spreading the insect, such as high-traffic businesses, tourist attractions and transport centers.
The quarantine strictly prohibits the movement of any spotted lanternfly living stage including egg masses, nymphs and adults, and regulates the movement of articles that may harbor the insect.
For more information on spotted lanternflies, visit agriculture.pa.gov/spottedlanternfly.