The state Department of Health today reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the four-county region, eight in Montour County and three in Northumberland County.
There were no new cases reported in Snyder County and the total number of cases in Union County was revised downward by 8 cases.
The new cases, part of 463 new infections statewide today, push the Valley's infection total to 426.
All of the area counties are now in the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan, allowing most bars, restaurants, gyms and beauty salons to join other businesses in reopening.
Since the state began tracking data in early March, there have been 222 cases in Northumberland County, 81 in Union, 64 in Montour and 59 in Snyder, according to figures published today.
Pennsylvania’s total COVID-19 cases increased to 78,462 since early March, and about 58,061 - 74 percent - have recovered, according to state health officials. Approximately 5,965 of the total cases are in health care workers.
Health officials also reported 49 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 6,211.
No new deaths were reported in the Valley today, and the Northumberland County total was revised from 4 on Friday to 3 today. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
In nursing and personal care homes, there have been 16,546 resident cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, and 2,920 cases among employees at 637 distinct facilities in 45 counties.
Among the total deaths, 4,268 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.