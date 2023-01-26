LEWISBURG — Demetrio Rodriguez choked back emotion as he spoke about becoming sober later in life at his graduation Wednesday from the Union-Snyder Treatment Court.
"I'm blessed to be here," he said, barely containing his tears as he added, "My journey doesn't stop. I have a long way to go. I want to be a good grandfather and the only way I do that is by staying sober."
Rodriguez and 10 other graduates from the 37th class of treatment court in the 17th Judicial District stood up before a crowd in the Union County Courtroom in Lewisburg and expressed gratitude for the support they've received as they worked to address their addiction to drugs and alcohol.
Since 2008, treatment court has offered nonviolent offenders with addictions to drugs and alcohol a chance of sobriety through an intensive program that includes weekly meetings and counseling.
President Judge Lori R. Hackenberg praised the recent graduates for their commitment to the program, telling a crowd of onlookers that included county leaders and court officials that all who were eligible to work are employed and have a combined 4,800 sober days.
In addition, she said, they have rebuilt family relations that were broken during their years of addiction and prison terms.
"It's been a long journey to get to this point," said Dakota Haines, who thanked his family. "Life feels like it's finally turned around."
Haines has even started his own weekly meetings for addicts from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday at the community center in Laurelton.
"It wasn't my idea. The people who came up with it never showed," he said, to laughter. "I showed up and kept the meetings going."
Haines expressed his gratitude to the treatment court team members "who never gave up on me."
Despite maintaining sobriety following more than a year in the program, Michelle Elmore expressed displeasure with the way she was treated by court officials who denied her a trip to Florida with her daughter while she was in the program.
Describing "inconsistencies" in the program, Elmore said the actions of the program team and their high expectations "sent me backward."
Most graduates, like Kaley Griffin, were thankful for a chance to be in the program and get their lives on track.
The mother of one is expecting another child and looking forward to attending cosmetology school.
"I plan to remain fully active in my recovery and to be the best mother and best version of me," said Griffin.
Guest speaker Ken Montrose, an addiction specialist from Greenbriar Treatment Center, spoke directly to the graduates, lauding their work to become sober and cautioning them to continue to work at it.
"If you want to stay sober, stay humble and put everything into it," Montrose said as he listed off a number of ways to keep straight. "Squeeze joy out of every day in life and practice gratitude."